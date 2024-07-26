Pitcairn Co. Lowers Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Hubbell by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, with a total value of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total value of $449,909.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $355.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $248.37 and a 52 week high of $429.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

