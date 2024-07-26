Pitcairn Co. Has $9.17 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,933,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $208.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.24 and its 200 day moving average is $191.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $599.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

