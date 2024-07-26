Pitcairn Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,354,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,868,000 after acquiring an additional 134,209 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,205,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,992,000 after buying an additional 5,261 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,118,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,565,000 after buying an additional 220,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth $52,948,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE:KFY opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.54. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $72.52.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $333,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,377.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

