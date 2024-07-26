Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Atkore by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,547,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Atkore by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,707,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Atkore by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 243,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,991,000 after acquiring an additional 133,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Atkore by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.00.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total transaction of $91,784.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,944.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $78,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,507,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $91,784.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $135.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.81. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.00 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.86. Atkore had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $792.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.98%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

