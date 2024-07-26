Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Earnings Results

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $154.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share.

Peoples Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $34.30 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.41.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $128,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tyler J. Wilcox sold 8,621 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $250,095.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,101.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,865 shares of company stock valued at $417,060 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

