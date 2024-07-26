Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pegasystems Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $7.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,933,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,917. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $71.27.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,779.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $120,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,964.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,779.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $999,794 over the last ninety days. 50.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEGA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.71.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

