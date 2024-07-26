PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $1.75 price target for the company.
PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.0 %
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 1.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.
