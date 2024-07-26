Payden & Rygel Investment Group Invests $198,000 in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 259.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 495.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.46. 28,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $44.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1501 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

