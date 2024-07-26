Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires New Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OVV. UBS Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE OVV traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $45.85. 2,485,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,426. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.68 and a 52 week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is 16.76%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

