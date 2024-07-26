Payden & Rygel Investment Group Acquires New Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Payden & Rygel Investment Group bought a new stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 141.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Tellurian by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 104,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 37,164 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TELL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 45,594,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,697,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $788.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 129.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 million. Analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Monday.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. It operates through three segments: The Upstream, The Midstream, and The Marketing & Trading. The company produces, gathers, purchases, sells, and delivers natural gas; acquires and develops natural gas assets; and develops, constructs, and operates liquefied natural gas terminals and pipelines.

