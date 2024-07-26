Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 0.9% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.28 and last traded at $26.88. Approximately 9,193,954 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 55,063,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

The firm has a market cap of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 10,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $233,737.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,099 shares in the company, valued at $13,953,051.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,467,179 shares of company stock worth $242,726,313. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after acquiring an additional 116,220 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 183.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 102,479 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $360,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

