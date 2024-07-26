Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.72. 852,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1,015.46%.

In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

