Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Cut to $60.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.33.

NYSE:OVV opened at $45.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $39.68 and a 52-week high of $55.95.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

