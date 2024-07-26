Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $164.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Origin Bancorp Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OBK traded down $1.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.60. 531,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,721. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $26.68 and a 52 week high of $37.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.11.

Origin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OBK. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

