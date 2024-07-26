Orchid (OXT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.60 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0799 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $78.30 million and $3.60 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00008603 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,811.20 or 0.99926715 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011301 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006924 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00068596 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

