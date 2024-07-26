Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Gap Down to $205.70

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $205.70, but opened at $200.00. Old Dominion Freight Line shares last traded at $204.96, with a volume of 212,474 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

