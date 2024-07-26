OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Down 63.4% in July

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
OFS Credit Price Performance
Shares of OCCIN remained flat at $23.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,629. OFS Credit has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.01.
About OFS Credit
