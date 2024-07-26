OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on OGC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.69.

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.00. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$2.08 and a 1 year high of C$3.84.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 2.29%. The company had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OceanaGold will post 0.3147257 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

