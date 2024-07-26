NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.28

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.28 and last traded at C$6.27, with a volume of 126311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.13.

Separately, National Bankshares downgraded shares of NovaGold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.88.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

