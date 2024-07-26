NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Rating Lowered to Hold at National Bank Financial

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bankshares lowered NovaGold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NG
NovaGold Resources Trading Down 1.7 %
NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
NovaGold Resources Company Profile
NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.
