NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.23-3.43 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.41. NextEra Energy also updated its FY25 guidance to $3.45-3.70 EPS.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $74.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,375,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,690,216. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.97. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

