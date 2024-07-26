Newmont Co. (NEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 5th

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Newmont has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.4% per year over the last three years. Newmont has a payout ratio of 28.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newmont to earn $3.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $45.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $48.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

