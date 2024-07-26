NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $800.0 million-$830.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $807.9 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.10-$2.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.37. 1,405,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,989. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.60. NetScout Systems has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $203.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.94 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. Equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NetScout Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

