Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 80.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $3.61 on Friday, reaching $637.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,707,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,954,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $697.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $607.11.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total transaction of $758,889.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.81, for a total value of $758,889.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,772,972.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 target price (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $681.21.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

