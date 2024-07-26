NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $5.50 on Top Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and $294.80 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $5.50 or 0.00008265 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00041197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014628 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008982 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,202,233,200 coins and its circulating supply is 1,105,518,055 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,202,047,344 with 1,105,177,335 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.69238504 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 427 active market(s) with $275,235,366.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

