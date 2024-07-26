Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Navient Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAVI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,635. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.40.

Navient Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.03%.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 393,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

