Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NDAQ

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.9 %

NDAQ stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $66.65. 951,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,234. Nasdaq has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after buying an additional 3,173,981 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 28.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after buying an additional 1,866,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $239,347,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,609,000 after purchasing an additional 602,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.