Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.50

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 342070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MWA. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian C. Healy acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.18 per share, with a total value of $50,827.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mueller Water Products

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MWA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

