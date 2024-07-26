MQS Management LLC Takes $232,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KOF. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE KOF traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $84.81. 335,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,764. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOF shares. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

