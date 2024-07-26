MQS Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,358 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALTR. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 1,157.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 981 shares of the software’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its holdings in Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Price Performance

Shares of ALTR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.17. The stock had a trading volume of 700,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,489. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 968.56, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.48. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $101.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.91 and a 200 day moving average of $88.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $51,391.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,206.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $9,723,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,254 shares of company stock worth $43,396,100. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

