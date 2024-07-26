MQS Management LLC Sells 1,149 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

MQS Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.14.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock traded up $9.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.36. 4,433,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,046. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $110.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.