MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,128 CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CarGurus news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,414,786.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722 over the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CARG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $25.19. 550,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,017. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $26.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. Equities research analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

