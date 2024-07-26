MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 7,884 Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,876,101.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Shares of BHF traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.21. 379,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,397. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.09.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.29. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.56.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

