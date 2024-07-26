MQS Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,748 Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,139,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 995,218 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 685,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 578,371 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,442,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,809,000 after acquiring an additional 542,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,766,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Uniti Group Trading Up 3.1 %

UNIT traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.62. 2,614,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,053. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.57%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1,000.17%.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Uniti Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNIT

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 140,000 fiber route miles, 8.5 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.