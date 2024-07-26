MQS Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 396.0% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Papa John’s International during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,074,000 after buying an additional 166,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PZZA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Papa John’s International Trading Up 1.7 %

PZZA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,166. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 81.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Papa John’s International

In related news, CEO Ravi Thanawala acquired 1,900 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $99,579.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,797.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

