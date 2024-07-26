MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 170,547 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,022,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 195,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Friday, June 7th.
ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of RNW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.93. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.79.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ReNew Energy Global Profile
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ReNew Energy Global
- Trading Halts Explained
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.