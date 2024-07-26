MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 32,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 170,547 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,022,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 195,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of RNW traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 0.93. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. ReNew Energy Global had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.45 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Profile

(Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.