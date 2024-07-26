MQS Management LLC Makes New $365,000 Investment in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after buying an additional 264,483 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,495,000 after buying an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after buying an additional 16,040 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE THG traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $130.90. The company had a trading volume of 269,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day moving average is $129.90. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $147,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

