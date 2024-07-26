MQS Management LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,332 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WaFd in the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in WaFd in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 17,472.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAFD. StockNews.com upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of WaFd in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $34.87. 947,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,176. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WaFd, Inc has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

