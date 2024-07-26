MQS Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,765 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in International Seaways by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,581,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,148,000 after buying an additional 181,287 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in International Seaways by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $4,137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,316.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,316.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,342,023 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

International Seaways Stock Performance

International Seaways stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 606,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,676. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.62. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.54. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.68%. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

