MQS Management LLC Buys New Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Berry Global Group stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,922. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.50 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at $262,216.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

