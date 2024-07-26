MQS Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,417 Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Orion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Orion by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 396,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 113,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,804.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,804.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos Quinones bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $94,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 69,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,694.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OEC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

Orion Trading Up 1.6 %

OEC traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.87. 338,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Orion S.A. has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). Orion had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Orion Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Orion Company Profile

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

