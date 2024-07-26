MQS Management LLC Acquires New Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALKT. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alkami Technology by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,679,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,488,000 after acquiring an additional 632,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alkami Technology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,264,000 after buying an additional 88,390 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $37,178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3,727.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 854,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after buying an additional 832,059 shares during the period. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $20,694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 449,552 shares in the company, valued at $12,884,160.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 505,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,569,257.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 12,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $356,817.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,884,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,848,472 shares of company stock worth $49,241,550 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 411,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,193. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.93 and a one year high of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

