MQS Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 349.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of CMTG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.49. 404,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 26.27 and a current ratio of 26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.31 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.25.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.64 million. Claros Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -161.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Claros Mortgage Trust

In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, CEO Richard Mack bought 116,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, for a total transaction of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,304.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Claros Mortgage Trust news, insider Jeffrey D. Siegel bought 5,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 167,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,159.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Mack acquired 116,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $832,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,551,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,322,304.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 193,000 shares of company stock worth $1,393,140 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Claros Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

