Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 71.8% from the June 30th total of 5,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,000. Morphic has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that Morphic will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

MORF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Morphic from $30.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

In other news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,972.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,115,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 43,936 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $2,451,628.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,210.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,790 shares of company stock valued at $7,018,566. 25.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,818,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Morphic by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 297,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Morphic by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

