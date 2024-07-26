Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) PT Set at C$2.50 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$2.50 price target on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Montage Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Montage Gold from C$1.75 to C$2.20 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.09.
Montage Gold Stock Performance
Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Montage Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Montage Gold
Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
