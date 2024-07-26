Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of MC traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.82. 1,634,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,148. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -351.42 and a beta of 1.35. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $38.58 and a 12 month high of $68.50.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -1,263.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

