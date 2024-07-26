MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 958,300 shares, a decline of 62.0% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MMTec Price Performance

Shares of MTC remained flat at $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday. 1,123,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,789,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. MMTec has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $12.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.62.

Institutional Trading of MMTec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MMTec stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications.

