Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mineral Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

MALRY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.30. 15,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.

