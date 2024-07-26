Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mineral Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:MALRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mineral Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
MALRY traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.30. 15,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251. Mineral Resources has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $53.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.02.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
