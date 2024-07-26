MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW) Short Interest Update

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MicroCloud Hologram Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLOW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 1,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,974. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.64.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc provides holographic technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Holographic Solutions and Holographic Technology Service. Its services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems.

