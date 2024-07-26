MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,047,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,183,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,389,000 after acquiring an additional 882,984 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,008,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,029,000 after acquiring an additional 757,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,412,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $278,023,000 after acquiring an additional 553,155 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

NYSE MTG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 498,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,743. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 62.85%. The company had revenue of $294.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About MGIC Investment

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

